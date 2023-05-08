Durban – The 1860 Indentured Labourers Foundation in Verulam is hosting events in honour of indentured labourers.

The foundation said that among its goals was “amplifying the significant role of our forebears and maintaining the legacy of their significant contribution”.

This year marks the 163rd anniversary of the arrival of the indentured labourers from India.

In a statement on Sunday, the foundation’s executive committee member and media liaison officer Anand Jayrajh said the float procession took place through the streets of Verulam and was a success.