Durban – The 1860 Indentured Labourers Foundation in Verulam is hosting events in honour of indentured labourers.
The foundation, a non-profit organisation, held a motorcade float procession on Sunday.
The foundation said that among its goals was “amplifying the significant role of our forebears and maintaining the legacy of their significant contribution”.
This year marks the 163rd anniversary of the arrival of the indentured labourers from India.
In a statement on Sunday, the foundation’s executive committee member and media liaison officer Anand Jayrajh said the float procession took place through the streets of Verulam and was a success.
He said the procession covered 20km and took just over one and a half hours to complete.
“Motor vehicles, several bedecked in indenture theme, assembled, with almost 50 vehicles and hundreds of people participating.
“The motorcade was intended to involve the public and aimed at raising awareness of the role the Indian indentured labourers played in the development of Natal and subsequently South Africa,” he added.
He said a second event had been planned for May 28, where the bas relief plaque, which has already been mounted on a commemorative wall dedicated to the indentured labourers, will be unveiled. This will be followed immediately by a gala luncheon.