Motorists discover three occupants dead hours after vehicle rolled into dense bush near Shongweni

Durban – Three men believed to be in their thirties died tragically after the vehicle they were travelling in left the M13 roadway near Shongweni in KwaZulu-Natal, presumably on Saturday night, and was only discovered the next day. Emer-G-Med Paramedics spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said motorists noticed a light motor vehicle on its side in the dense bushes adjacent to the roadway on Sunday morning.

Story continues below Advertisement

Van Reenen said paramedics responded to the M13 near Shongweni and upon further inspection discovered that a Renault Clio had rolled several times before coming to a rest in the bushes during the course of the night. “Three occupants, males aged in their thirties, were declared dead on arrival of the paramedics,” he said.

A vehicle was found by motorists in dense bush near Shongweni the day after the vehicle rolled, killing three occupants. Picture: Emer-G-Med Paramedics In a separate accident in the early hours of Sunday morning, around 3am, IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Dylan Meyrick said paramedics responded to an accident on the R102 and N2 near Tinley Manor. Meyrick said on arrival paramedics found a vehicle had gone over the railway bridge and rolled several times injuring five occupants in the car.

Story continues below Advertisement

“IPSS Medical Rescue and emergency medical rescue services rescued, treated and transported five patients to local facilities with injuries ranging from minor to severe,” he said. Five people were injured after the vehicle they were travelling in rolled several times on the R102 and N2 near Tinley Manor. Picture: IPSS

Story continues below Advertisement

In another accident a few hours later, at approximately 10.30 am, Meyrick said paramedics attended the scene of another accident on the N2 at Bridge 8 between Gingindlovu and Mtunzini, where a vehicle had rolled, also leaving multiple injured. “Three critical patients have been transported by Advanced Life Paramedics and IPSS to a local hospital for further care. In addition, four moderately injured patients were also transported to a facility for further care,” he said. Meyrick said there had been one critical patient who was initially thought to be deceased but on arrival of paramedics it was established that the patient was still alive.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Paramedics intubated and ventilated him for transport to hospital,” he said. Seven people were injured when the vehicle in which they were travelling rolled on the N2 at Bridge 8, between Gingindlovu and Mtunzini. Picture: IPSS

On Saturday, Merick said paramedics were called to the scene of an accident on the N2 near Umhlali, where multiple people travelling in the back of a bakkie were injured when it rolled. “Eleven patients were treated for various injuries ranging from minor to severe and transported to hospital by IPSS and Netcare. KDM Fire (KwaDukuza Municipality) and SAPS were on scene as well,” he said.