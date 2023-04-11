Motorists urged to be cautious on the roads after 41-vehicle pile-up on the N3 left 5 dead and 78 injured

Durban - It was a tragic end to the Easter long-weekend on Monday as thousands of people travelled back home after a 41-vehicle pile-up resulted in the death of five people while 78 others were injured. The mass accident near Pietermaritzburg, Johannesburg-bound, saw both lanes of the highway closed from Hilton to Cedara while emergency services and authorities among others worked through the night to assist the injured and to clear the roadway. The N3 is now open.

According to the provincial government, the accident involved five trucks, eight minibus taxis, and 22 light motor vehicles, among others.

Road Freight Association(RFA) chief executive officer Gavin Kelly said we need to find out why these mass accidents are becoming more frequent on SA roads. “The RFA calls on all those involved in the investigation to find the root causes and prevent these sorts of horrendous accidents/crashes from happening. We cannot lose any more South Africans. We cannot have our roads becoming places of death,” he said. Kelly said all South Africans need to use the roads carefully, sensibly and responsibly.

He said vigilance is important, especially during wet and heavy mist conditions when traffic volumes are high. “We need to drive slower, drive with far more concentration and think about our actions.” He urged motorists to think about the way they use our roads. “We need to think every time we get into a vehicle, whether it's a truck, whether it's a light motor vehicle, we need to think about how we are going to use that road,” said Kelly.

KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube also cautioned motorists to be extra vigilant on the roads following the accident. Dube-Ncube said the government is working closely with law enforcement agencies to investigate the cause of the accident and to ensure that those responsible are held accountable. “Our priority at this time is to provide support and assistance to the injured and the families of the deceased. We urge all road users to exercise caution and adhere to road safety rules and regulations to prevent such tragedies from happening in the future,’’ said the premier.

A 41-vehicle pile-up on the N3 near Pietermaritzburg on Monday resulted in five deaths and 78 injuries. Picture: Midlands EMS. ActionSA KZN leader Zwakele Mncwango said the party is calling for the removal of heavy-duty trucks on our roads.