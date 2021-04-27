Motorists warned to be alert following long Freedom Day weekend

DURBAN – The N3 Toll Concession(N3TC) said traffic conditions are expected to peak on Freedom Day as travellers head home after the long weekend and warned motorists to stay alert.

N3TC, the company which manages the N3 Toll Route between Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal and Heidelberg in Gauteng, said the majority of travellers would be heading northbound.

“An increase in traffic volumes is expected on the N3 Toll Route today as travellers return home.”

Heavy traffic volumes with slow moving conditions, possible congestion and delays with over 1500 vehicles expected per hour is expected between 9am to 6pm on Tuesday.

Busy traffic conditions are expected between 6pm to 9pm and thereafter traffic is expected to ease until 11pm.

While weather over the entire route towards Gauteng is favourable for travel, the N3TC warned road users to stay alert and take regular rest stops.

“Peak traffic conditions place additional strain on drivers, causing them to tire more quickly, resulting in a loss of focus and concentration.

“Distracted driving often leads to human errors which in turn may be the cause of harmful road crashes.”

The N3TC said motorists should carry out a complete vehicle check before embarking on a long trip including checking lights, brakes, tyres and wipers.

“As South Africans commemorate Freedom Day let us unite and commit our continued efforts to building a caring and just society. On the road - as in life – we are all responsible for each other’s safety.”

For real-time traffic updates and emergency assistance from N3 Toll Concession, call the 24/7 #N3Helpline on 0800 63 43 57.

THE MERCURY