Motsoaledi hands over amended certificate to KZN girl after Home Affairs R8m foreign inheritance botch up

Durban - Home Affairs Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, has handed over an amended birth certificate to a young girl, who stood to lose out on an inheritance after officials failed to carry out a court order in November last year to amend her birth certificate. Without the updated information, the 8-year-old girl would have lost out on her foreign inheritance, worth R8 million. Timeslive reported that the child, who lives in rural KwaZulu-Natal, has been embroiled in an international inheritance battle for the estate of a wealthy German woman — the mother of deceased Unisa law professor Hans Schulze. Schulze had been involved in a five-year relationship with the girl’s mother and the two married in a civil ceremony last year. Schulze also adopted the girl just before he died from cancer. Motsoaledi slammed officials for failing to act on the court order, which had been granted to the family last year.

“Disciplinary action will be taken against any official found to have flouted the policies and codes governing the civil service,” he said.

Motsoaledi has since met with the girl's mother and apologised for the delay in implementing the order.

He also apologised for how his officials had treated the woman at the Centurion Home Affairs offices.

“I am pleased that the matter has been finalised and the document issued. It is important that citizens become aware that the DHA is committed to resolving such cases. I would like to apologise profusely to the mother and the nation for the pain she went through. I am also happy that she has accepted the apology,” he said.

Motsoaledi is awaiting the report on the investigation into the conduct of the officials and failure to comply with the Court Order issued by the Pietermaritzburg High Court to amend the birth certificate.

The Mercury