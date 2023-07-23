Mountain biker in critical condition after crash in Karkloof, KZN

Durban – A mountain biker has been left in critical condition after a crash in Karkloof in the Howick area in the KZN Midlands on Sunday. Midlands EMS responded to the scene.

Midlands EMS spokesperson Roland Robertson said that the Midlands EMS Howick advanced life support ambulance was dispatched to Karkloof for a mountain biker that had crashed just after 11.00am. “On arrival it was found that the rider was in a critical condition and required urgent advanced life support treatment,” he said.

Midlands EMS responded to mountain biker crash in the KZN Midlands. Picture supplied by Midlands EMS Robertson added that due to the nature of the injuries and the terrain in the forest the Netcare 911 aeromedical helicopter was activated to the scene. “Specialised rescue equipment was used to stabilise the patient before being airlifted to hospital for further care. The patient was airlifted to a level 1 trauma hospital for further care.”

In a separate incident, Midland EMS responded to a single vehicle crash that left 5 people injured in the KZN Midlands in Merrivale on Saturday. Robertson said that the Midlands EMS control room received multiple calls for a motor vehicle accident in Upfold Road. “On arrival, it was found that one vehicle was involved in a motor vehicle accident, four people were found to be injured, and one of them in a critical condition.”