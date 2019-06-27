Picture: Pixabay

Durban - The State Information Technology Agency (Sita) is considering approaching the Constitutional Court for leave to appeal a ruling that has halted their use of a gun control IT system. This comes after their application for leave to appeal a Pretoria High Court judgment was dismissed this week in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

Earlier this year, the Pretoria High Court found that the latest version of the Firearm Permit System (FPS), supplied by Forensics Data Analysts (FDA), was being used illegally by the SAPS for more than a year.

In January, the Pretoria High Court instructed the SAPS and Sita to hand over all documents and diskettes related to the software to the IT supplier by the end of March.

The court ruled that it could not condone the State’s behaviour and found it unacceptable to simply use another person’s intellectual property without effecting payment to the owner of the copyright.

Although the SAPS did not appeal the matter, Sita approached the SCA for leave to appeal.

This week, the SCA, after having considered the notice of motion and arguments, dismissed the application for leave to appeal with costs on the grounds that there was no reasonable prospect of success on appeal and there was no other compelling reason why an appeal should be heard.

Sita’s head of legal matters, Vincent Mphaphuli, confirmed it was considering other options which included approaching the Concourt.

FDA, which is owned by former police officer-turned-businessman Keith Keating, provided the police with various services and computer programmes.

One of the programmes was the FPS, which allowed a firearm to be tracked whenever it was logged on to the system, stored ballistic characteristics of firearms, logged and tracked firearms issued to police officers and controlled the issuing of temporary permits to SAPS members.

However, when FDA was accused of bribing former acting police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane to gain police contracts in 2017, the standing committee on public accounts and Independent Police Investigative Directorate instructed the police to stop paying FDA because of questions regarding the legality of contracts between the company and Sita.

Despite both parties’ attorneys advising them to continue paying FDA for use of the system, they stopped doing so. This led to FDA taking the SAPS and Sita to court.

Commenting on the SCA’s order, Keating welcomed the decision.

“We’re very pleased as it confirms the ownership of the software and also that SAPS and Sita have been using our software illegally,” he said.

The Mercury