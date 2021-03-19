Move to boost revenue as eThekwini is owed billions

Durban - FACED with a double-challenge of plummeting revenue and a struggle to recover billions in consumer debt, the eThekwini municipality announced on Thursday it would extend the grace period for customers to settle debts. The municipality was struggling to recover R5.3 billion of the total R15bn debt, according to a report that has been presented to council. The debtors included state-owned enterprises, government departments, businesses, ratepayers and hard-up rural residents. The challenges included, among others, legal disputes, insolvent estates, deregistered companies and customers’ financial affordability. “The total debt… of which R5.3 billion represents collection challenges, will take a longer period to recover,” the statement said.

“Sale-in-execution and legal process accounts amount to R2.8 billion. These accounts include deceased estate, insolvent estate, deregistered companies and others. The state of the economy and (related) financial difficulties are some of the contributing factors for the slow collection of accounts. The water debt for rural communities of less than R280 000 would have to be written off as part of the indigent policy to aid poor people,” the city stated.

The city said it had put in place measures to minimise the negative impact on revenue and an increase in debt.

Yesterday, the city announced it would extend the debt relief grace period for customers, including ratepayers and businesses, until the end of the current financial year.

The city said customers had to use Sizakala (customer service centres) to settle their debts or enter into a payment plan.

Head of Revenue Management, Peet du Plessis, said: “This is a very positive stance by the municipality to assist consumers that are battling with arrears and will assist in consumers managing their affordability. The city has not disconnected services because we understand the plight of consumers but we will implement the Credit Control Policy (disconnecting debtors) if we deem it necessary,” he said.

“Customers may settle their debt through the city’s Debt Relief Programme or they can register for indigent support and receive free services. The debt relief programme ends at the end of this financial year, June 2021 and will not be extended further.”

In terms of the relief plan, a customer would benefit from the Covid-19 Relief Programme and enter into a payment plan agreement not exceeding 24 months.

Based on affordability, a down-payment of 5% to 10% of the total debt may be required to be paid upfront.

The historical unpaid interest accumulated will be written off. No future interest will be raised on this debt until it is paid in full, provided the customer complies with the conditions of the agreement.

Qualifying customers may apply for indigent support and be entered into the city’s indigent register. The indigent policy caters for those who occupy properties valued at R500 000 and less and have a household income of R3 650 or less. They receive free monthly services which include 6kl of water restricted by a flow limiter, 150 kWh of electricity, free sewage and refuse disposal, property rates exemption, total write-off on historical debt and exemption of interest on any future debt.

In reaction, the DA leader in eThekwini, Nicole Graham, welcomed the relief to customers as well as the extended opportunity for payment arrangements to be made.

“The fact that the down payment has been reduced from 20% is a positive because it means that people who are in financial difficulties have an opportunity to address their challenges in terms of making a payment plan with a lower down payment,” she said.

“We still find a lot of billing irregularities, and that’s a very difficult matter to resolve because the customer service systems don’t work properly. The city does need to recover debt as we are in a very bad financial position,” she said, but cautioned that the city should be hard on the big debtors.

“But we must also look at recovering from the big debtors – government, parastatals, there are people who have fallen on genuine hard times, which are the people who must be given some relief.”

Mdu Nkosi, the IFP member of the executive committee, said the IFP welcomed the lifeline.

“This initiative will not just benefit our people, but the municipality will be able to boost its revenue, which has also been affected badly by the lockdown. While we urge our people to make use of this extended opportunity to pay, we request officials to not be hard on those poor people who may still struggle to meet even this 5% down payment. The reality is that (the lockdown) dealt a more devastating blow on the poorest of the poor than on me and you,” Nkosi said.

