District Municipality is considering charging its customers a flat rate for water to encourage a culture of paying among residents.

The municipality supplies water to millions of residents across its seven municipalities in the Midlands.

Yesterday, it held a media briefing detailing its challenges, especially in revenue collection.

In an interview with The Mercury, district mayor Thobekile Maphumulo said revenue collection was standing at just 65%.

She said this burdened the municipality with debt that was often carried over to the next financial year.

She highlighted non-payment and water theft as sources of the problem.

The water problems have been a hot button issue in the Midlands. Large parts of the Vulindlela district - also in the Midlands but supplied by the Msunduzi Municipality - have been plagued by water shortages for months.

Recently, there were several community protests over water shortages.

“There’s a suggestion that we charge a flat rate to residents who have challenges, either with their meters or other issues. We’re hoping this will encourage the culture of paying, and people will learn to budget for the payment of water service like they budget for other services. That (charging a flat rate) is, however, the decision of the council,” Maphumulo said.

She said failure to break even on the sale of water meant the council did not have money to fix infrastructure, which put further pressure on its systems.

Maphumulo was critical of residents who have the means to pay but choose not to, saying people were building mansions in rural areas but refused to pay for services.

“Water shortage is a serious crisis. When we visited community members during our door-to-door campaigns, water shortage was a common complaint among residents.

“In all seven municipalities under the district, none of them had a 100% coverage in water supply.

“There were areas where community members complained that they were literally still sharing water with cows,” Maphumulo said.

She said another problem causing water shortages was rapid development in the rural areas.

“When we put down infrastructure, like the reservoir, it’s calculated that this reservoir will supply water to a certain number of people. That supply is compromised when more people are allowed to build and draw water from the same source.

“This causes more problems, as often, when we need to put down infrastructure like a water pipe, we have to pay people to move their houses,” she said.

