Two people were killed, 18 were injured and hundreds were left homeless in the rural area just outside Pietermaritzburg where the storm hit on Tuesday.
Ward councillor for the area, Brightman Mkhize, said although the weather yesterday was not as bad as on previous days, there was fear that more destruction could occur with heavy winds and rain.
Mkhize pleaded with “good Samaritans” to help the community as he described the situation as “dire”.
“As of now, the community is still scattered and since everyone is struggling, they can’t really help each other. More than 400 people have been affected. More than 300 people are being housed in a tent. The tent can only provide so much safety from the storm,” he said.