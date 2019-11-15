Mpolweni survivors still live in fear









Residents in Mpolweni have to rebuild their homes and lives after Tuesday’s storm flattened houses and destroyed their belongings. Leon Lestrade African News Agency (ANA) Durban - Residents of Mpolweni who were left destitute after a tornado ripped through the area earlier this week are fearful that another storm might claim more lives. Two people were killed, 18 were injured and hundreds were left homeless in the rural area just outside Pietermaritzburg where the storm hit on Tuesday. Ward councillor for the area, Brightman Mkhize, said although the weather yesterday was not as bad as on previous days, there was fear that more destruction could occur with heavy winds and rain. Mkhize pleaded with “good Samaritans” to help the community as he described the situation as “dire”. “As of now, the community is still scattered and since everyone is struggling, they can’t really help each other. More than 400 people have been affected. More than 300 people are being housed in a tent. The tent can only provide so much safety from the storm,” he said.

Mkhize said the crèche and church, the only neighbouring built-up structures, could not be used as shelter as both had been damaged in the storm.

Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers said in a statement that its teams were deployed to the area on Wednesday.

“Gift of the Givers teams arrived early yesterday (Wednesday) morning at Mpolweni Mission, New Hanover, and were surprised to see the level of destruction in the district.

“The access roads were problematic, vehicles had difficulty in passing through, the cellular network was compromised, the weather was challenging as more rain kept on falling.

“Many of the victims were not visible as they found refuge with friends, neighbours or family.

“Although we put up some tents, people were afraid that they would not be safe if more destructive weather follows. We were initially limited to giving out blankets, linen and plastic sheeting, given the challenges.”

The organisation said yesterday it had managed to start with its roll-out of tents, blankets, hot meals, mattresses and roof sheeting.

“Food parcels, stationery and hygiene packs will follow. Our disaster partner, Shoprite/Checkers, will provide hot meals.”

