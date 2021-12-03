MSC Cruises announces that guests must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19

DURBAN – MSC Cruises South Africa has announced that all guests for its 2021/22 local cruise season must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in addition to the requirement to also take a PCR test before their scheduled embarkation date. The company said the measures were put in place in light of the evolution of the pandemic ashore, including the new Omicron variant.

It had previously announced on October 20 that it planned to welcome on board its South African sailings guests who had been vaccinated against Covid-19 as well as the unvaccinated, but noted at the time that this could be subject to change dependent on possible new health measures by the South African government, as well as the evolution of the pandemic. MSC Cruises said it aimed to resume its South African sailings with the new health and safety measures on December 6 with the MSC Orchestra, a popular ship for South African holidaymakers. It said vaccination-only cruises were in place for all of MSC Cruises’ winter voyages in Europe, North America, South America, the Caribbean and the Middle East.

Ross Volk, managing director of MSC Cruises South Africa, said: “Our health and safety protocol has led the way in the industry not just because we were the first major cruise line to resume international operations in summer 2020 but also because of its flexibility to adapt to the evolution of the pandemic ashore. “This approach has reassured our guests, our crew and the destinations we visit all around the world. “South Africa is currently seeing an increase in infection rates ashore and to ensure the well-being of those on board our ship and at the communities we call on, our preventative measures again demonstrates that health and safety is our number one priority.”