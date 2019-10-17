This is according to Msinga local municipality boss Senzo Sokhela, after Pomeroy residents brought the town to a standstill on Tuesday.
Sokhela said uMzinyathi District Municipality, the water service authority, had completed a new water extraction plant that would resolve the long-standing water supply issues in Msinga.
“The construction of a bulk pipeline from the Tugela River (Sampofu treatment plant) has been completed, but not yet commissioned, due to the delays with electricity supply to the pump station.”
He said once Eskom had completed an environmental impact assessment report, the water supply challenges would be resolved with an increased water supply capacity.