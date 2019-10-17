Msinga residents protest over water, electricity shortages









The water crisis facing the rural KwaZulu-Natal town of Msinga will soon be a thing of the past once the water extraction plant receives constant power supply. File Picture. Durban - The water crisis facing the rural KwaZulu-Natal town of Msinga will soon be a thing of the past once the water extraction plant receives constant power supply. This is according to Msinga local municipality boss Senzo Sokhela, after Pomeroy residents brought the town to a standstill on Tuesday. Sokhela said uMzinyathi District Municipality, the water service authority, had completed a new water extraction plant that would resolve the long-standing water supply issues in Msinga. “The construction of a bulk pipeline from the Tugela River (Sampofu treatment plant) has been completed, but not yet commissioned, due to the delays with electricity supply to the pump station.” He said once Eskom had completed an environmental impact assessment report, the water supply challenges would be resolved with an increased water supply capacity.

“The cause of the water disruption in Pomeroy is due to the fact that water demand is much higher than water supply. As a result, the community of Hlanganani area is not receiving water,” said Sokhela.

He added that the district municipality had subsequently established that one of the major causes of interrupted water supply to affected areas was the fact that business people in Pomeroy had big water tanks inside their dwellings.

“The district has written to the business people in town to disconnect their water tanks to allow water to also pass to other areas such as Hlanganani,” he said.

Sokhela said a meeting had been held on Tuesday between district representatives, the local municipality and the community.

He said an agreement was reached for the district to follow up with business people in Pomeroy.

“In the meantime, the district agreed to provide water tankers once a week and to fix existing boreholes as a short-term solution,” said Sokhela.

The United Democratic Movement appealed to the district municipality to adhere to the Water Services Act. Boysey Gumede, the party’s provincial interim secretary, said the district municipality had displayed an unwillingness and arrogance in dealing with the water problem in Msinga.

