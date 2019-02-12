DURBAN - An attachment order is hovering over Msunduzi mayor Themba Njilo and his wife after a Pietermaritzburg High Court order against them for their son’s debt to a Durban businessman. The owner of Tekwini Tombstones, Vischal Salik, pursued legal action against the Njilos when they defaulted on monthly payments for tombstones he supplied to the mayor’s son, Phumlani.

According to Salik, he supplied 67 tombstones to Induduzo Life, a funeral parlour in Pietermaritzburg, in 2017.

The tombstones were allegedly not paid for. Salik said he was assured he would be paid after Phumlani’s parents allegedly struck a deal to take liability for their son’s debt. The court ordered the Njilos to pay R457198.21 and 10.25% interest of the costs from August. The Njilos are disputing the amount.

Salik said they were now waiting for the Sheriff of the Court to serve the Njilos with an attachment order to recover the monies owed him.

Calls to Njilo yesterday went unanswered.

- THE MERCURY