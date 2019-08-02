Supplied

Durban - MSUNDUZI Municipality’s audit committee has produced a damning report that reveals it is plagued by serious financial irregularities that border on criminal conduct. The committee, which is made up of external experts, tabled its report on the state of the municipality before a full council meeting on Wednesday. It looked at the period from June 1 to June 30 this year.

Committee chairperson Mongezi Madliwa said the report disclosed that failure to act against wrong- doing by officials was widespread.

“The municipality was hobbled by vacancies in key senior positions which has placed it at further risk,” said the report.

The latest revelations have given impetus to calls by opposition parties for the council to be dissolved.

The municipality was placed under administration in April after the total collapse of service delivery.

The audit committee functions as an early warning signal to the council about red flags in its administration before they are picked up by the auditor-general.

The revelations left fuming councillors demanding that action be taken against administrative staff.

Madliwa said attempts to rein in wrongdoing in the council was hamstrung by council officials who turned a blind eye to the committee’s reports.

“It is of concern that many of the internal audit reports indicate that the design and operation of the systems of internal control are inadequate and ineffective and require urgent attention.

“Furthermore, the audit committee is concerned that many of the recommended actions from previous internal audit reports and resolutions taken by the audit committee are not being actioned and may result in negative audit outcomes,” he said.

He said the municipality faced challenges in financial administration, difficulty in the compilation of annual financial statements, serious audit queries and inadequate monthly reporting to the committee, council and Treasury.

Madliwa said the declining revenue and increasing delinquency by its debtors had led to a decrease in cash resources. “Council’s attention is drawn to the unacceptably high debtors book of more than R3 billion that continues to increase. Council is advised to prioritise debt control and management,” it said.

Madliwa said the municipality was failing to appoint a chief risk officer “whose absence is now becoming catastrophic”.

He said it found that the internal audit unit, which looked at the risks facing the municipality, needed to hire staff as it had a vacancy rate of about 80%.

The committee also made significant findings in relation to the abuse of council finances after it found no supporting documents were available for the inspection of certain transactions.

The audit committee also found that certain contracts payments had continued despite them having expired.

ANC councillor Sandile Dlamini said it was shocking there was a unit that had a vacancy rate of 80%, adding that action had to be taken against officials for failing to act on internal audit reports.

DA caucus leader Sibongiseni Majola said the report exposed criminal elements that needed to be investigated.

“The administrator had warned us that given the challenges he found, we would be lucky if our audit opinion improved.”

