Msunduzi backtracks on ‘threat’ to cut power

Durban - Tough measures announced by Msunduzi Municipality last week to disconnect the electricity of defaulting residents and businesses failed to materialise, with the beleaguered municipality saying it was merely a threat to force residents to pay for services. By the weekend, the municipality had raked in almost R10million from residents alone as they rushed to settle their outstanding debts. Msunduzi mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla admitted that they never intended to disconnect errant consumers, but merely wanted to threaten them into paying. The city’s U-turn comes as the municipality is owed about R4billion by residents, government departments and businesses. Thebolla, speaking on the blitz, said: “We did not mean we will actually be going out to the streets. We meant that the debt collectors that we have hired will be sending out notices to all those that have outstanding debts.

“We are going to go out to visit all the areas that have illegal connections, but we will not announce that,” he said.

According to well-placed sources in council, the drive to disconnect errant ratepayers could not take place as the city’s debtors books and billing system were described by the auditor-general recently as outdated, chaotic and incorrect.

However, the municipality said the threat to consumers worked well as it managed to collect millions of rand over the extended working hours at the weekend.

Last week, the municipality notified residents, business owners and government departments of their intention to disconnect services on all accounts that remained in arrears by yesterday.

The city even extended its office working hours on Saturday and Sunday to give consumers more time to visit municipal offices to settle their debt to avoid disconnections.

Municipal spokesperson, Thobeka Mafumbatha, in a statement issued last week, said the municipality was compelled to enforce credit control management measures to recover money owed by consumers.

“It must be noted that the municipality is not targeting certain areas, the disconnection of services will be carried out on all properties whose accounts are in arrears, be it schools, households, businesses or government departments.

“Notices have been issued on numerous occasions to consumers reminding them of their debts and informing them of the disconnections process that would follow. The debt collectors are still hard at work dealing with the accounts that were handed over.”

She had also threatened that municipal employees and councillors were not exempted as their salaries were already being docked to pay for their outstanding municipal debts.

However, by late on Monday, the disconnection blitz had failed to take place.

The city’s chief financial officer, Dudu Gambu, said the municipality collected millions of rand in just one day following the threat to disconnect all residents who had overdue accounts.

“We did very well. On Saturday alone, we collected about R9.5m.”

She said the municipality generally billed residents and businesses to the tune of R385m monthly but in terms of collection, they only collected about 87% of that amount. She said generally if everyone paid, the city should be collecting about R430m every month.

Gambu said in terms of defaulting areas, even upmarket residential areas in Pietermaritzburg were struggling to meet their obligations.

She said the municipality also intended to tackle the problem of water and electricity theft by car washing businesses, adding that the municipality’s infrastructure team was doing a broad assessment and would be aligning water meters to those businesses.

Gambu pleaded with community members to honour their obligations.

“We are a municipality and this is the only way the municipality makes money, we buy water from Umgeni and electricity from Eskom. Those who cannot afford to pay should come forward, the municipality is willing to meet them halfway,” she said.

The Msunduzi Ratepayers Forum said it found the municipality’s “stunt” to be “totally unacceptable”, saying that it should take action and stop making empty threats.

Minnesh Parmanand said the threat only scared residents to make payment in fear of being disconnected, but errant government departments and businesses did not buy into the threats.

“If they keep making empty threats, then they will never get that R4bn back. They need to start taking action against the biggest debtors and those are government departments,” he said.

Parmanand said that residents were also the most affected by glitches in the SAP finance system.

“You don’t hear of government departments being incorrectly billed. It’s the residents that are receiving exorbitant bills, but the people are so scared to be without electricity, that they go and pay it. Just look at how much the municipality collected on Saturday alone. But where are the statistics on how much government departments and businesses paid this weekend?” Parmanand asked.

The Mercury