DURBAN - The Msunduzi Municipality desperately needs about R700million and two to three years to stabilise the water supply to the water-starved Vulindlela area. This is according to the municipality’s Water and Sanitation manager Brenden Sivparsad.

This will be cold comfort for residents who embarked on a violent protest last week, complaining about the constant water shortages. The protest prompted an emergency meeting between the municipality and the residents yesterday.

Sivparsad said Msunduzi and Umgeni Water were working to address the problem, but the supply was constrained by challenges. He said Umgeni Water was busy with a project to upgrade the bulk infrastructure.

“The upgrades and construction will take about two to three years.”

He added that ensuring stability in the supply would take about three years, and said the municipality was expected to fork out about R700m.

The municipality was already embarking on a different project to address another water crisis in Incwadi (ward39), which the council inherited from Harry Gwala after the last local government elections.

He said this area was heavily reliant on boreholes, and the municipality had refurbished the existing boreholes and built new ones. He added that as part of a mid-term plan, they were building a reservoir and pump station to the area, adding that they were negotiating funding for a pipeline project that could cost about R170m.

In the long term, over the next 20 to 25 years, Msunduzi planned to build a dam and water works that could cost up to R2billion.

“In the Vulindlela area (ward 1-9) near Henley Dam, there are people who have connected themselves to the main pipe. This means people in the low-lying areas get water, but those on the higher areas are starved.

“The Vulindlela water scheme was a presidential scheme that was meant to supply about 25 litres per household a day. The population it was built for has now doubled and people are using between 100 and 150 litres of water per household a day,” he said.

Sivparsad said another challenge was that the water supply to the entire Vulindlela area was reliant on a pump system.

“If there is no electricity in the Hilton area, where the pumping is done, there is no water supply to the entire area,” he said.

IFP councillor in the area, Thinasonke Ntombela, said he was not part of yesterday’s meeting but had been briefed by his representative, who said the meeting did not proceed well.

“The meeting was addressed by deputy mayor Thobani Zuma, and he was not accompanied by a single official from the water unit. The community needed someone from that unit to explain what the problem is,” he said.

