Msunduzi clamps down on illegal water, electricity use









Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso/African News Agency (ANA) Archives. Durban - The Msunduzi Municipality is clamping down on the theft of water and electricity and has ordered disconnections for those businesses and homes that are illegally using the services. Msunduzi mayor Mzi Thebolla and members of opposition parties visited several areas in the city on Friday where theft had been identified. Among the areas was Peacevalley 3 area near Edendale Hospital. This area is partly an informal settlement and has been earmarked for a housing development. Thebolla went on the visit following tense exchanges with opposition parties at recent council meetings.

The opposition had accused him of turning a blind eye to theft that had dragged the city into debt.

It has been reported in the media that the municipality was losing about R150million annually in water revenue, making it the fourth worst of the provinces’ 14 water authorities.

It was also reported that it was owed about R2 billion by ratepayers, with a large portion of this being due to the theft of water and electricity.

“Opposition parties had made an allegation that there was widespread of theft of water and electricity, and that people working for the municipality, including councillors, had facilitated the theft,” said Thebolla.

DA councillors Glen McArthur and Sibongiseni Majola along with ACDP’s Rienus Niemand have previously raised concerns about possible involvement of municipal officials in facilitating the theft, and the failure by the municipality to recoup what it spent purchasing these services in bulk.

“During our visit to these areas that are informal settlements we did indeed find that there were many illegal connections, and the people said they had been helped to make these, but there was no indication that council staff members were involved,” said Thebolla.

He added that many were poor people who could not afford to pay.

“But I have given a directive that officials must remove all the illegal connections and we must find a way to supply these services to the community in a way that will not result in financial losses for the municipality.”

He said a report detailing how this should be done would be delivered in a week or two.

Thebolla said part of the plan to legally deliver services to residents was to revamp the city’s indigent list and educate the public about their rights to apply for services they could not afford.

“During the visit we also found there were people abusing the municipality - there are some people who are running accommodation businesses, renting out rooms.

“It cannot be that you are renting out rooms but you cannot pay for services,” he said.

Thebolla said that in one community of between 150 and 200 houses, they found that only one or two ­people were paying for electricity.

