Msunduzi council fears more staff could have been exposed after staffer tests positive for the coronavirus

Durban - The announcement from the Msunduzi Municipality that one of its employees had tested positive for Covid-19 has raised fears that many more people, including members of the public, could have been exposed to the virus. The municipality was forced to close the Pietermaritzburg City Hall yesterday after it was discovered that an employee had tested positive last week. The Mercury understands that the infected person is one of the municipality’s security officials deployed at the main entrance. This means the official had interacted with staff and community members, as they were supposed to sign a register when they entered the building. City manager Madoda Khathide announced the closure of the city hall to allow for the process of disinfection. “This is as a result of a staff member having tested positive for Covid-19. Staff members that came into contact with the said staff member on June 19 for more than 15 minutes will be contacted by Occupational Health.

“All other city hall staff members are advised to come back to work today, should they not have been contacted yesterday and advised to self-isolate,” he said.

Municipal spokesperson Thobeka Mafumbatha said they would like to urge community members who might have visited the city hall on Friday to be careful and to be on the lookout for any symptoms they might be infected.

“If they suspect they might be infected, we urge them to be careful not to spread the disease, but to instead contact the Department of Health to get tested,” she said.

“It’s important that people continue to stick to the regulations of Covid-19, including social distancing and wearing a mask.”

DA councillor Sibongiseni Majola said the situation was concerning.

“We have heard rumours that the official concerned is a security official. This is troubling because the official is placed at the main entrance where we all go through.”

ACDP councillor Rienus Niemand said the city hall was a high traffic volume area, and people from all walks of life went through there.

“But we have to be realistic and state that at some point things like this will happen. We are not immune, we just have to sharpen our response to these situations,” he said.

Meanwhile the UMgungundlovu district municipality also announced yesterday that it had temporarily closed its offices after a staff member from its call centre tested positive for Covid-19.

It said its offices were closed until further notice.

“This is to allow for all workers who may have been in contact with the affected employee to be tested and monitored.”

