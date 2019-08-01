Picture: Pixabay

Durban - COUNCILLORS in the Msunduzi Municipality want to withhold the annual ­salary increases of senior council officials as punishment for their poor management of the municipality. The councillors pushed for a resolution yesterday to explore whether it was possible to block the salary hikes for officials.

They lamented the fact that when the council did not do well, they were blamed and their salary increments were withheld.

It was reported earlier this year that the more than 9000 councillors in the country could get an increase this year, but needed permission from their MECs for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) before that could be implemented.

With the Msunduzi Municipality under administration, councillors were unlikely to benefit from that possible increase. Msunduzi councillors have not received their salary increments for more than a year.

They expressed their frustration yesterday at a council meeting when they had to approve the wage agreement that would increase the salaries of officials.

The increase came into effect on July1 and will lapse on June31 next year.

The councillors want to exploit a loophole in the bargaining agreement that allows the council to apply for an exemption in salary hikes for officials.

They want to use this as part of consequence management tools to deal with officials who have performed poorly.

The Mercury is aware of at least one councillor in the municipality who said he was owed close to R200000 in increments and benefits and was contemplating taking Cogta to court.

ANC councillor Eunice Majola said it was unfair that councillors were the ones being punished by the forfeiture of their increments when the council did not perform well, and yet the officials who were directly responsible for the poor performance were paid their increments.

Council speaker Jabu Ngubo echoed these concerns, saying councillors were punished and the real culprits were allowed to go free.

“We are the ones who sit here asking time and again for the officials to bring the reports to us, and they never do.

“We should seriously look at whether it is possible to apply for the exemption on the increase of their salaries and if need be, we should consider taking the matter to court,” she said.

However, the senior manager for Community Services, Boniwe Zulu, was quick to point out that the councillors’ proposal could face strong resistance, adding that it was in their interests to seek legal advice before exploring the proposal.

Zulu said salary increments were agreed to between several parties, including the SA Local Government Association, and unions Imatu (Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union) and Samwu (South African Municipal Workers’ Union).

She said that should the council attempt to block increments for officials, it would be interfering with this arrangement.

“It’s also important to point out to the council that exemption can be applied for if the municipality cannot afford the increase,” said Zulu.

The councillors were, however, adamant that the issue needed to be explored.

Administrator Sbu Sithole pleaded for caution, saying the municipality could apply for an exemption under certain circumstances, and that councillors and officials were subjected to different employment conditions as they “serve two different masters”.

The municipality was placed under administration in April, the second time in the past decade.

At the time, then Cogta MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube said severe mismanagement, financial collapse and the lack of service delivery to Pietermaritzburg residents was the reason behind the decision.

She also criticised the municipality’s senior managers for playing a key role in the city’s collapse.

“There are professional people who are employed here but are not doing what they are supposed to do,” she said at the time.

“To think we have senior managers who are paid very nicely and meet monthly, but are not concerned about service delivery or even just the cleanliness of the city.”

The Mercury