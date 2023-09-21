Msunduzi councillors to be disciplined for chasing meter-reading staff away from their wards

Durban - Two Msunduzi Municipality councillors who chased away city staff members who were carrying out meter readings in their wards face tough sanction that may even include axing from council. At the Executive (Exco) meeting on Wednesday, chief financial officer (CFO) Nelisiwe Ngcobo revealed that she had compiled a report on how city staff had been chased away at the wards as the municipality continued with its drive to collect more revenue.

She told Exco members that the city’s revenue enhancement drive, which includes disconnections to defaulting customers, had yielded positive results and improved revenue, but had also encountered some form of resistance from communities including ward councillors. Msunduzi Mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla said while they did not want to predetermine the outcome of the process, tough sanction was warranted on the councillors over their action. Council speaker Eunice Majola expressed concern at the councillors’ actions, adding that she was awaiting the CFO’s report which would help in determining the appropriate sanction for them.

“Council has a code of conduct which councillors must follow and once the report has been presented we will be able to know how to act against them,” she said on Wednesday. DA Exco member Bongumusa Nhlabathi, said he was equally keen to know who the councillors (were) and was hoping for appropriate action against the two. “I am not sure of their names at this stage, but they are definitely not DA,” he said.