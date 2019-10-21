The early morning joint operation was conducted by the police and the municipality last week.
Earlier this month, the municipal landfill site on New England Road caught alight and continued burning for days, releasing toxic fumes into the KZN capital city’s air.
Schools and businesses around the Scottsville area were forced to close, while a team of firefighters worked around the clock to extinguish the blaze.
In last week’s operation, the municipality’s security section and the police descended on the dump site to remove those who had unauthorised access.