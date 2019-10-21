Msunduzi cracks the whip on illegal immigrants living inside landfill site









More than 30 illegal immigrants living on the Pietermaritzburg landfill site were detained by the SAPS and handed over to the Department of Home Affairs as the Msunduzi Municipality tightened the screws on those living inside the dump. Picture: Department of EDTEA Durban - More than 30 illegal immigrants living on the Pietermaritzburg landfill site were detained by the SAPS and handed over to the Department of Home Affairs as the Msunduzi Municipality tightened the screws on those living inside the dump. The early morning joint operation was conducted by the police and the municipality last week. Earlier this month, the municipal landfill site on New England Road caught alight and continued burning for days, releasing toxic fumes into the KZN capital city’s air. Schools and businesses around the Scottsville area were forced to close, while a team of firefighters worked around the clock to extinguish the blaze. In last week’s operation, the municipality’s security section and the police descended on the dump site to remove those who had unauthorised access.

Municipal spokesperson Thobeka Mafumbatha said that any unauthorised access to the landfill site was a contravention of the licensing permit of the municipality.

“Of special concern to the law enforcement agencies were illegal immigrants, persons who were fugitives of the law, and any other illegal activities that were taking place thereon. Of interest to the municipality were the persons who had erected shack dwellings within the restricted boundary of the landfill site,” Mafumbatha said.

The police detained at least 30 people at the Alexandra Road police station, while waiting for the Home Affairs’ immigration unit.

Mafumbatha said security services advised all those who were living on the landfill site to vacate the premises, as the process of demolishing the illegal structures was due to take place this week.

Mafumbatha said the city had not settled on a day that the demolishing would take place, “but it will happen at the earliest convenience”.

“It must be noted that in compliance with the licensing requirements of the landfill site, this exercise will continue until the entire site is cleared of any illegally constructed structures, and of any persons who had access to the site without authority,” she said.

In July this year, The Mercury published an article on the hundreds of men, women and children who had set up home at the municipal dump.

It was found that poverty and unemployment in Pietermaritzburg led to a dramatic increase in the number of locals and foreigners who had made the facility their home. Hundreds of people were living in makeshift plastic shelters on the site, and were scavenging for food and looking for cardboard to sell at the site.

The Mercury