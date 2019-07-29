Msunduzi Municipality administrator Sbu Sithole

Durban - THE “explosion” that rocked the Msunduzi Municipality last week was due to fireworks discharged inside a building. “A case of discharging of fireworks in a building is being investigated by Pietermaritzburg SAPS,” said police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala.

“The Explosives Unit police officers were summoned to the scene and it was established that it was fireworks. The matter is still under investigation,” she said.

The blast occurred as administrator Sbu Sithole was holding a workshop with councillors to discuss his report on the collapse of the municipality.

The municipality was placed under administration earlier this year.

The incident sent councillors running for cover, with opposition parties saying the move was meant to undermine and intimidate Sithole in his efforts to turn around the troubled council.

A source in the municipality said that as far as he was aware, no municipal investigation was being conducted into the incident, and added that it would be difficult to find the culprits as there were no CCTV cameras inside the city hall.

But councillors are demanding answers, with one questioning whether police had evidence to confirm that the blast was due to fireworks.

DA councillor Sibongiseni Majola said the police had a lot to answer for, following their response to the incident.

“To walk from Loop Street Police station to City Hall takes about 10 minutes and yet the police took about 30 minutes to get there.

“When they arrived at the scene, the device had been removed from the area,” he said.

IFP councillor Thinasonke Ntombela said he was concerned about the explosion.

“We are worried about how that could happen inside City Hall,” he said.

“How are we going to sit and continue to work in that fashion.

“The only way we will feel safe again is if the person responsible for this is caught.”

African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) councillor Rienus Niemand said: “We have not received a report about the incident, but we know it was not a bomb. We must just accept it was part of the intimidation tactics.”

The municipality has yet to release a statement about the incident.

The police did not respond to allegations that they arrived late at the scene.

The Mercury