It’s believed that the municipality’s lack of compliance dated back to 2015, with over 800 people reported to be living in the landfill site currently.
A visit by the MEC for Environmental Affairs, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, to the New England Road dump-site left her “horrified and angry” that warnings had fallen on deaf ears.
“We had engaged the municipality before. We wrote letters of warning and advised them on a number of occasions. We did everything before we had to escalate it to fines.
“Although we know that the municipality has started consequence management for those managers who haven’t been playing their role in managing the site, we’re now going to fine the municipality,” she said.