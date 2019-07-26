Msunduzi residents have described living in the City of Choice as “the worst decision” anyone could make. Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency(ANA).

Durban - Msunduzi residents have described living in the City of Choice as “the worst decision” anyone could make. Msunduzi Rates Forum - a long-standing residents’ and ratepayers’ association in Pietermaritzburg - has now joined the call for the council to be dissolved.

The forum’s Minnesh Parmanand said the current council was not equipped or “knowledgeable enough” to save the city and the only option was to start afresh.

“We have councillors, managers and employees completely unable to save this city. Msunduzi has become a disgrace to live in and there is just no way they can convince residents this council is able to fix what they broke,” he said.

Parmanand was reacting after details of a highly-confidential leaked report, which was published by The Mercury yesterday, revealed that ineffective oversight, lack of consequence management and ill-discipline were the key factors that led to the collapse of the municipality.

Administrator S’bu Sithole discussed the confidential report with the full council on Monday.

Sources said Sithole’s report painted a bleak picture and revealed it would take millions, if not billions, of rand to fix the capital city.

Parmanand said although the forum welcomed Sithole’s insights, Msunduzi residents had not yet seen any change in the city.

“The mood among residents is that of anger, frustration and foolishness. People are feeling foolish for paying for services they don’t receive. It is like walking into a shop and paying for a trolley of goods but leaving it at the door and going home empty-handed.

“This municipality is insulting the intelligence of its residents,” Parmanand said.

He said a number of wards were holding by-elections in August, but residents were thinking twice about casting their vote for a ward councillor.

“People are not interested in voting because what difference will they actually make when every service in the municipality is failing? What can a ward councillor do for the residents when the municipality is not functioning and there is no money?”

