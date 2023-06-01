Msunduzi mayor calls on Maritzburg United to fight for PSL status

Durban – Msunduzi mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla says it is now up to the players of Maritzburg United to ensure that they retain their Premier Soccer League (PSL) status for next season. He said this when delivering the R11 billion budget before the full council sitting on Wednesday ahead of United’s play-off matches against Casric Stars and Cape Town City in the next two weeks.

The mayor noted how the team survived relegation when they played to a 1-1 draw against PSL champions for 2022/23 Mamelodi Sundowns last month, but stressed that they still have to win their play-off matches to remain in the PSL. He commended coach Fadlu Davids for ensuring that the team did not get relegated. “It is all in their hands now, the coaching staff have done their job,” said the mayor. Thebolla said it was important that United remain in the elite league as this also underlined that Pietermaritzburg was the capital city of KwaZulu-Natal, and according to the mayor the locals knew the importance of having a team in the PSL.