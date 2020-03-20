Msunduzi moves to curb spread of coronavirus

Durban - The Msunduzi Municipality has announced various measures to curb the spread of Covid-19, including closing public swimming pools and cancelling events that will attract more than 100 people. The municipality held a special full council meeting on Wednesday to approve its operations response plan to manage the coronavirus. It said it would also be disabling its biometric system at municipal offices. The municipality said it was in the process of procuring hygiene products, for all council buildings and staff. The ANC caucus, however, pleaded that community halls should not be locked, as they could be performing other key community functions including funerals. The party said those using these facilities should adhere to the ban on gatherings of more than 100 people.

The council also approved a plan where the executive committee members would be able to process all the municipal resolutions, without having to call for a full council meeting.

The full council will only be called in on matters where a resolution cannot be taken without their approval.

It said the executive committee (Exco) would continue to meet once every two weeks.

Acting city manager Neli Ngcobo said it was important to limit the number of council meetings as the number of people present often exceeded the 100-people limit.

“It is difficult to tell people they cannot be part of full council meetings, as these are public meetings,” she said.

The African Christian Democratic Party councillor Rienus Niemand raised concerns about delegating power to exco, saying it would be unfair to minority parties that are not represented at the exco level.

He proposed that the minority parties should also be represented at exco level.

The suggestion was, however, shot down by ANC councillors, who said exco was a properly constituted structure and, as such, it would be unconstitutional to tamper with representation at that level.

