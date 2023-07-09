Msunduzi municipal manager says traffic department will be clamping down on errant motorists in Pietermaritzburg

Durban - Msunduzi Municipality city manager Lulamile Mapholoba says the city’s traffic department will clamp down on errant behaviour by motorists, and where necessary, heavy penalties will be imposed on them. He was commenting after the traffic department impounded some vehicles and imposed fines for traffic violations last week.

Mapholoba said the operation was part of efforts to enforce law and order in Msunduzi. He said that some motorists were fined for worn-out tyres and having an expired driver’s licence, while other drivers were not in possession of public driving permits, and a number of vehicles had seat belts that were not in good condition. According to the city manager, traffic wardens also issued fines to drivers whose vehicles did not have registration plates and one was texting while driving.