Msunduzi municipal workers strike over delayed payment and working conditions

The Msunduzi Municipality has called for calm following a strike action by some of its staff members. The staff went on strike over concerns about delayed payment and working conditions.

In a statement, the municipality said the city assures workers that it is addressing their concerns. “Sabelo Hlela, the Acting Municipal Manager of Msunduzi Municipality, convened a meeting with the representatives of the Msunduzi waste management department to address recent concerns raised by employees, which have resulted in protests affecting departmental operations,” it said. Among the issues raised by employees are delayed payments and requests from the night shift team for adjustments to their shifts, said the statement.

“Hlela has acknowledged these grievances and assured all employees that the municipality is actively addressing these matters in collaboration with the department's shop stewards and top management,” it said. It said in response to the concerns about delayed payments, Hlela has confirmed that all outstanding payments will be processed and made to employees by 30 June 2024. “He emphasised his commitment to resolving these issues swiftly and fairly, ensuring minimal disruption to the essential services provided by the waste management department,” it said