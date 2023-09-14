Independent Online
Thursday, September 14, 2023

Msunduzi Municipality apologises over uncollected refuse

Msunduzi mayor Mzi Thebolla and his deputy Mxolisi Mkhize

Msunduzi mayor Mzi Thebolla and his deputy Mxolisi Mkhize who have been part of efforts to clean Pietermaritzburg and surrounding areas. Picture supplied

Published 2h ago

Share

Durban - Msunduzi Municipality has apologised to its residents who have not had their refuse collected this week.

The municipality cited a number of challenges, but insisted that it was dealing with them, and that all areas within its jurisdiction will have their refuse collected by the weekend.

“The municipality is working around the clock to collect waste in all areas. We apologise for the inconvenience caused,” municipal spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize said on Thursday.

She indicated that the normal Thursday scheduled areas would move to Friday, and the Friday schedule would be moving to Saturday. ‘We anticipate completing the backlogs in all areas by Sunday,” she said.

For the past two weeks residents in many parts of the municipality have been complaining about refuse that is not picked up on time.

According to the municipality, the areas that remained outstanding in refuse collection included Peace Valley, Lay centre, Moscow, Buffer and Caluza, and they were expected to be serviced on Friday.

Imbali Stage Two and Unit J in Imbali Township would be taken care of on Saturday, and Dambuza and Edendale areas would be attended to on Sunday.

Msunduzi Municipality, which is made up of Pietermaritzburg and surrounding areas, has in recent times been trying to improve its service delivery under the leadership of mayor Mzi Thebolla, focusing on cleaning up many parts of the city, which has become notorious for being filthy.

Related Topics:

climate changeMsunduzi MunicipalityLocal GovernmentPietermaritzburgKwaZulu-NatalService Delivery