Msunduzi Municipality apologises over uncollected refuse

Durban - Msunduzi Municipality has apologised to its residents who have not had their refuse collected this week. The municipality cited a number of challenges, but insisted that it was dealing with them, and that all areas within its jurisdiction will have their refuse collected by the weekend.

“The municipality is working around the clock to collect waste in all areas. We apologise for the inconvenience caused,” municipal spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize said on Thursday. She indicated that the normal Thursday scheduled areas would move to Friday, and the Friday schedule would be moving to Saturday. ‘We anticipate completing the backlogs in all areas by Sunday,” she said. For the past two weeks residents in many parts of the municipality have been complaining about refuse that is not picked up on time.