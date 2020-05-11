Msunduzi Municipality blamed for inadequate housing facilities

Durban - The Msunduzi Municipality has been accused of failing to deliver houses for destitute families living in the northern suburbs, which has left several families living in squalid conditions. Other unsuspecting residents have allegedly become victims of unscrupulous landlords that charge exorbitant rents for single rooms. It emerged recently that a landlord was charging between R1500 and R2500 a room to accommodate a family. Ward 31 councillor Rooksana Ahmed said there had been no housing developments to cater for the unemployed and poor communities in most of the northern areas for the past 11 years. The only housing development was in the Copesville area. “A large population in my ward is indigent people. About 50% of the population are unemployed and cannot afford to rent a house for R3500 per month. Many end up living in squalid conditions. In a recent case, a single family of between seven and nine people was paying between R1500 and R2 500 for a single room.” She said there had been several house fires, with the last one about two weeks ago, leaving 37 people destitute.

“The municipality was supposed to have completed a housing needs register in each ward to determine how many people were in need of houses.”

She said another problem was the shortage of land and community members in other wards were not willing to share their land with “outsiders”.

Sandile Dlamini, a councillor in Sobantu, said his ward was also facing a housing crisis although some housing projects were being planned.

“There is a project in the works, and about 150 units will be built. There is also the development in Hollingwood that we are eyeing. Hollingwood was originally earmarked as land for a cemetery, but Sobantu residents demanded that the land be shared.”

Msunduzi mayor Mzikhulu Thebolla said there was no vacant land in the Northdale area that could accommodate a housing development.

“When we build, it is for all the people who live in Msunduzi that qualify and should benefit from government housing.”

He said the municipality had a project under way in the Copesville area where they planned to build about 5000 houses.

Thebolla said that project was for all those who had applied for a house, irrespective of which part of Msunduzi they were from.

The Mercury