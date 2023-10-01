Durban - Msunduzi mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla has appealed to other organisations and associations to use the KZN Athletics Stadium for their competitions, noting how it boasted state-of-the-art facilities that would make the experience enjoyable for any athlete. He said this after attending the KZN Christian Schools National Championship at the Athletic Track Stadium at the weekend.

The KwaZulu-Natal Christian Schools Sports Association (KZNCSSA) promotes, co-ordinates and organises sport activities, courses and clinics among affiliated Christian schools, at school, zonal, regional, provincial, national and international levels. In his remarks, the mayor praised the organisation for bringing this championship to the city and for utilising the athletics track stadium, which is one of the best facilities for athletes. “We are grateful that you have chosen to use this stadium which has by far some of the best facilities in the province,” the mayor remarked. He challenged other bodies to follow suit and use the stadium for their games.