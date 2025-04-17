Msunduzi Municipality commits to supporting vulnerable communities in draft budget

The Msunduzi Municipality says it is committed to ensuring that its budget assists and protects vulnerable communities. During a recent discussion on its draft budget, the municipality reiterated its commitment to indigent support programmes and targeted subsidies aimed at buffering the impact of rising costs on low-income communities. This commitment was made during a meeting recently with the city’s councillors and other stakeholders as part of the municipality's Integrated Development Plan (IDP) and draft budget discussions. The city recently tabled a budget with proposed tariffs that are set to take effect in July. In a statement, the city assured residents that it would not leave vulnerable communities stranded.

A statement issued by the city on the discussions said: “Delegates discussed the affordability and sustainability of tariffs, particularly in key service delivery areas such as water, electricity, waste management, and sanitation. "The strategic planning platform facilitated open dialogue to ensure that tariffs are cost-reflective, economically sound, and capable of supporting the municipality’s service delivery agenda over the next three years. “Crucially, the social impact of tariff adjustments was also emphasised, with a strong focus on protecting vulnerable households,” said the statement.