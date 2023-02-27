Msunduzi Municipality concludes investigation into workers sleeping on graves

Durban - Msunduzi Municipality workers who were caught on camera sleeping and resting on top of graves at one of the cemeteries will soon know their punishment. The workers’ actions saw the struggling municipality making the news for the wrong reasons, prompting calls for tough sanctions against the employees.

Last week, city manager Lulamile Mapholoba condemned the workers’ conduct, and ordered an investigation into the incident. On Monday, Msunduzi Municipality spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize confirmed that steps were being taken against the employees. “The investigation into the matter has been concluded. The disciplinary procedure is currently unfolding,” she said.

The spokesperson would not divulge the nature of the disciplinary procedures. Msunduzi Association of Residents, Ratepayers and Civics chairperson Anthony Waldhausen, took to social media to express his frustration after reading about the staff members caught sleeping on the job. “One really needs to be dead tired to sleep on graves. This is a disgrace. This is what value for our money we get and poor service delivery. Poor workmanship and no work ethics. No supervision!” he said.

Another resident of Imbali township was equally scathing about the workers. “This is disrespectful more than anything else. I am beyond shocked. Imagine I decide to go visit Mom and Dad and go and put fresh flowers and then I find someone sleeping on top of their grave. This is disgusting and disrespectful to say the least,” said the resident. The incident has sparked wide-ranging public discussion on radio and social media, with some people siding with the workers, saying they worked under difficult conditions, while others have condemned their action saying they should respect their work, and show greater respect to the dead.