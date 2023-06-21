Msunduzi Municipality conducts induction of new staff

Durban - Msunduzi Municipality is optimistic that the three-day induction of new staff members will help the municipality to be more efficient when it comes to service delivery.
The induction, which began on Monday, concluded on Wednesday, with new staff now expected to carry out their duties with a full understanding of what is expected of them.
The programme was aimed at assisting the new employees with their transition, and to ensure that they have the necessary information and support they need to carry out their duties.
City Manager Lulamile Mapholoba was among the officials who addressed the new recruits, emphasising how each one had a role to play in improving the image of KwaZulu-Natal’s capital city.
“The municipality plans to achieve Metropolis and Smart City status by 2040. This can only be done if the workers band together,” said the city manager.
He added that the new staff members were preserving the image of the municipality by being workers and contractually agreeing to be employed by the municipality.
According to the city manager, staff should be guided by the Batho Pele principles that highlight the need for customer expectations to be met.
On Wednesday, the workers had the opportunity to learn more about their pension fund, as well as to listen to presentations and engage with unions the South African Municipal Workers Union and Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union. They also learned about medical aid schemes that are available to staff.