Msunduzi Municipality conducts induction of new staff

Durban - Msunduzi Municipality is optimistic that the three-day induction of new staff members will help the municipality to be more efficient when it comes to service delivery. The induction, which began on Monday, concluded on Wednesday, with new staff now expected to carry out their duties with a full understanding of what is expected of them.

The programme was aimed at assisting the new employees with their transition, and to ensure that they have the necessary information and support they need to carry out their duties. City Manager Lulamile Mapholoba was among the officials who addressed the new recruits, emphasising how each one had a role to play in improving the image of KwaZulu-Natal’s capital city. “The municipality plans to achieve Metropolis and Smart City status by 2040. This can only be done if the workers band together,” said the city manager.