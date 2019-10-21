Msunduzi Municipality on the verge of bankruptcy









The dire state of the capital city’s financial affairs emerged at an executive workshop, attended by councillors last week. Picture: Pixabay Durban - The Msunduzi Municipality is allegedly on the brink of bankruptcy. The dire state of the capital city’s financial affairs emerged at an executive workshop, attended by councillors last week. DA councillor Ross Strachan said they were informed that the council was left with an operational budget that could be as low as R11million. Opposition parties said despite the changes in political and administrative leadership, the situation had not improved. “The current standing on the operational budget is around R11million. With this amount of money, the municipality can barely keep up with its financial obligations for a month,” said Ross.

“For a municipality of this size, and as per good financial practices, it should have at least three months cash coverage,” he said.

He said management had introduced a debt collection strategy, but this can only be effective if it was done equitably, throughout the city, for those residents who can afford to pay, and those who had not been affected by errors in the billing system.

In terms of the debt recovery processes, a resolution was passed at a recent special council meeting, that would allow the municipality to approach the court to attach business and residential properties, to recover debt owed to the municipality for rates and services.

The resolution stipulated that a property would only be considered for attachment if it was valued at more than R1million.

The report stated that the attachment of properties would not affect indigents or government departments.

The municipality also resolved that defaulting ratepayers, with properties valued at under R1m, would be subjected to other processes, including attachment of movable goods and blacklisting.

Strachan said it was alarming that there appeared to be a lack of political will to address the devastatingly low collection rates of services, throughout the city.

“There are residents and businesses, throughout the city, that are not paying for basic services such as water and electricity, in some cases some have been connected illegally, or bypassed meters, or connected directly to reservoirs, some of which are households that are worth millions.

“Bulk purchases of both electricity and water is one of the municipality’s biggest expenses and, if we cannot collect, as well as convert those expenses into revenue equitably, we will never recover,” he said.

IFP councillor Thinasonke Ntombela said the amount left in the municipality’s coffers was troubling.

“The amount of money we currently have for operational expenses is not enough.”

Municipal spokesperson Thobeka Mafumbatha said it was no secret that the municipality had financial challenges and that was partly why it was placed under administration.

