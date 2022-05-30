Msunduzi Municipality puts forward a plan to tackle inner city decay

DURBAN - The Msunduzi Municipality has put forward a plan to tackle inner city decay and address the issue of problem buildings in the CBD.
The plan was unveiled by the mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla as he tabled his budget speech this morning.
Thebolla said the issue of inner city decay was a serious challenge faced by many cities across the country as highlighted by President Cyril Ramaphosa recently.
“This decay manifests in several ways, including the lack of effective waste management, increased criminality, insufficient law enforcement, ineffective municipal service delivery, social ills and a deteriorating built environment.
“If timeous interventions are not implemented, inner-city areas will spiral further downwards and become even more dangerous for residents and visitors,” said Thebolla.
He said the municipality has looked at specific roles it must play in arresting the decay, including by tackling problem buildings.
He said a dedicated programme or project manager will be appointed and mandated by the municipal manager to effect inner-city turnaround. The appointee will work across municipal departments and with stakeholders outside the municipality.
“The creation of a municipal problem buildings unit would encourage the owners of such buildings – by means of public administration and legal instruments – to take the necessary remedial action,” he said.
“Apart from serving notices on the owners of problematic buildings, those who own unruly bars and taverns, consume alcohol in public, deal in drugs and illegally dump refuse should all be brought to book,” said Thebolla.
The relevant laws and by-laws should be strictly enforced, he said.
He explained that where a substantial portion of the inner city has become significantly dilapidated, it would be the municipality’s role to identify, as a start, a small precinct (for instance, four city blocks or two streets) and ensure that problem buildings, waste, crime and any other related challenges within that area are addressed and brought under control as soon as possible.
“It is no secret that the Msunduzi community needs hope, creativity and integrity now more than ever after its recent painful history.
“We are utterly convinced that successful programmes to rehabilitate the inner CBD will be rewarding, with renewed local economic development and investment, tourism development, property investment, increased property tax income for the municipality, job creation, and the creation of a smart and innovative, thriving inner city,” said Thebolla.
