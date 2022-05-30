Msunduzi Municipality puts forward a plan to tackle inner city decay

DURBAN - The Msunduzi Municipality has put forward a plan to tackle inner city decay and address the issue of problem buildings in the CBD. The plan was unveiled by the mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla as he tabled his budget speech this morning.

Story continues below Advertisement

Thebolla said the issue of inner city decay was a serious challenge faced by many cities across the country as highlighted by President Cyril Ramaphosa recently. “This decay manifests in several ways, including the lack of effective waste management, increased criminality, insufficient law enforcement, ineffective municipal service delivery, social ills and a deteriorating built environment. “If timeous interventions are not implemented, inner-city areas will spiral further downwards and become even more dangerous for residents and visitors,” said Thebolla.

Story continues below Advertisement

He said the municipality has looked at specific roles it must play in arresting the decay, including by tackling problem buildings. He said a dedicated programme or project manager will be appointed and mandated by the municipal manager to effect inner-city turnaround. The appointee will work across municipal departments and with stakeholders outside the municipality. “The creation of a municipal problem buildings unit would encourage the owners of such buildings – by means of public administration and legal instruments – to take the necessary remedial action,” he said.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Apart from serving notices on the owners of problematic buildings, those who own unruly bars and taverns, consume alcohol in public, deal in drugs and illegally dump refuse should all be brought to book,” said Thebolla. The relevant laws and by-laws should be strictly enforced, he said. He explained that where a substantial portion of the inner city has become significantly dilapidated, it would be the municipality’s role to identify, as a start, a small precinct (for instance, four city blocks or two streets) and ensure that problem buildings, waste, crime and any other related challenges within that area are addressed and brought under control as soon as possible.

Story continues below Advertisement