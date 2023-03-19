Msunduzi Municipality says it does not want to impose unreasonable tariffs, calls for written submissions

Durban – Msunduzi Municipality has called on its customers varying from residents, businesses and government to make written submissions indicating which tariffs they do not want to see getting raised. The submission, according to the municipality, should be sent as soon as possible.

The call comes after many civic structures including ratepayer bodies have expressed reservations over the proposed increases by the municipality, saying they were unaffordable. Some of the increases proposed by the municipality include: * A 7% increase on rates.

* A 21.65% increase on electricity. * A 35% increase for water. *A 35% increase for Sanitation.

*A 7% increase for refuse and 4.5% increase on other charges. The municipality indicated that it convened public consultation with the city’s business community as part of engagements in preparation for the 2023/2024 financial year budget. Municipality spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize said the City had no intention of imposing unreasonable tariffs on the ratepayers.

The municipality has now requested written inputs to be submitted which should indicate the tariffs that the consumers are unhappy with. In addition to this, the ratepayers are urged to make proposals and indicate how the municipality can function properly with what is being proposed and these should be emailed to P[email protected] Msunduzi Association of Residents Ratepayers and Civics (MARRC) chairperson Anthony Waldhausen said they were encouraged about how in recent times residents had stood up to express their disapproval of the proposed increases, adding that they intend to use all available platforms to air their views. “Last week there was a massive turnout at the Council Chambers by ordinary residents and we think the municipality realised the general unhappiness by residents over the proposed increases,” said Waldhausen.