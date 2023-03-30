Msunduzi Municipality to introduce multiple billing date system

Durban - The Msunduzi Municipality has introduced a new action plan that will improve the accuracy of customer readings and ensure that customer queries are timeously attended to and adjusted on the system. The municipality said on Thursday that the decision was taken to have two billing cycles in a month.

“Some of the residential customers will be billed on the 15th of every month and the remaining customers including business and government will be billed on the last day of the month.” The process will allow some of the residential customers to receive their bills on the 15th of the month and pay their accounts before the 15th of the following month without being disconnected, it said. “The municipality will maintain the 30 days payment period as per the credit control policy. This will also enable the pensioners to pay their account on the 7th after receiving their monthly pension without being disconnected.”

The municipality will start to bill some of the customers from April 15. The municipality said the following residential areas have been flagged to be billed on the 15th: Northdale, Jabu Ndlovu, Newholmes Way, Belfort ,Burger Street, Northdale, Newholme Way, Belfort, Raisethorpe, Dunveria, Prince Alfred, Bulwer Street, Samanaville, Orient Heights, Allandale and Claridge, Manor East Street, Manor, Chase Valley, Athlone, Town Bush, Church Street, Commercial Road, Chapel Street, West Street, Pine Street, Hilton, Montrose, Wembley, Worlds View and Victoria Country Club.