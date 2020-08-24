Msunduzi Municipality urges residents not to default on payments

Durban - Msunduzi Municipality has warned ratepayers affected by the lockdown meant to curb the spread of Covid-19 not to expect any financial relief from the city as it can ill-afford it. In a recent meeting of the city’s executive committee, a report tabled by the municipality said it had been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and that it feared it might be unable to make payments to some of its suppliers. It also feared it could fall into a debt trap with Eskom. The municipality said it anticipated that as businesses shut down and job losses mounted, its revenue base would be severely constrained and many people would start to default on their obligations. It said while other municipalities were exploring relief packages, the municipality could ill-afford such intervention measures. “Unfortunately for Msunduzi, it is strongly recommended that measures such as payment holidays and a reduction in tariffs are not visited.

“As much as the municipality wants to assist the community by providing relief measures, it is financially not possible at this stage, since before the pandemic, the municipality was struggling to meet its financial obligations,” said the report.

The report said the municipality could consider payment holiday for municipal licences and cutting the turnaround time for building plans, as the income from these was negligible and these initiatives could assist in encouraging economic growth.

The municipality said it was also worried that it might not be able to make payments to its bulk suppliers of water and electricity.

“With the erosion of revenue, the municipality is likely to default on bulk supply accounts as the municipality will not be able to use disconnections to put pressure on non-paying consumers.

“This period may even cause the municipality to fall into an Eskom debt trap since we are already having difficulty in meeting our commitments with Eskom,” said the report.

The report said it was concerned that the lockdown period could cause a spike in electricity demand, which may exceed the notified maximum demand which would trigger penalties from Eskom.

“Eskom is still doing business as usual and has refused to grant concessions to struggling municipalities despite the current situation. This should be a major concern for Msunduzi considering the financial state of the municipality,” warned the report.

IFP councillor Thinasonke Ntombela said the municipality was struggling long before Covid-19.

“To say we cannot assist ratepayers in this time is unconscionable; there are funds that the municipality can access from the national government in order to assist ratepayers.”

DA councillor Sibongiseni Majola said they had proposed that the issue of relief to ratepayers should be treated on an individual basis.

“On being unable to pay our suppliers, this could have been avoided had we generated financial reserves like we were supposed to. They are meant to assist us in times of disaster like this.”

