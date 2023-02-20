Msunduzi officials ‘disturbed’ by photos of workers sleeping on graves

Durban – The leadership of Msunduzi Municipality has expressed shock at pictures showing its staff members sitting and sleeping on top of graves, and promised firm action against those found guilty of misconduct. The circulating pictures show workers from its parks department, which is responsible for the cleaning of parks and other public facilities, relaxing in a graveyard with some of them sitting while others are sleeping on the tombstones. It is not clear when the pictures were taken.

In a statement, the municipality said it was aware of what it labelled as “disturbing photographs”. “Such unacceptable behaviour is condemned with the contempt it deserves and will not be tolerated,” read the statement issued by the municipality on Monday afternoon. The statement further indicated that the city manager Lulamile Mapholoba has ordered an investigation into the incident.

“The municipality will not condone such behaviour and can confirm that processes are in place for the implicated employees to be charged for misconduct, and for putting the municipality into disrepute,” the statement said. The municipality stressed that people hold graveyards and tombstones in very high regard, as spiritual places where they honour their loved ones’ memories, and images of people sitting and sleeping on them were a sign of disrespect. This is not the first time that workers from the KZN capital have been caught in a compromising position.

