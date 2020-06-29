Msunduzi officials on high alert as more employees test positive for coronavirus

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - Employees at Msunduzi Municipality fear for their lives as Covid-19 spreads throughout their offices. The municipality has been hit hard by Covid-19 in the past week, forcing it to close down more buildings after new Covid-19 cases emerged. On Friday last week, the municipality announced the shut down of the AS Chetty Building, which is used for paying rates, and the Professor Sibusiso Nyembezi building, which is the council’s administrative block. Both buildings were frequented by members of the public. The closure of the two buildings came after the City Hall was shut down due to a security official testing positive. The City Hall building was reopened last week and workers have been urged to stick to health and safety protocols. An employee, who could not be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media, said municipal workers were on edge as cases continued to spread at an alarming rate.

“Other workers are starting to realise that this is serious. After we went to lockdown level three, people started to relax but now it is starting to hit home.

“They are wearing their masks and they are realising the importance of doing small things like using their own pens instead of sharing pens,” said the official.

In announcing the closure of Professor Sibusiso Nyembezi Building on Friday, the municipality said in a statement: “There may have been many people from the building interacting on this floor and there is a likelihood that the virus may have spread in the building. Occupational Health has started the tracking and tracing process, however it is advisable that the Professor Nyembezi building be closed for this process and to allow for disinfection to take place. “The building is expected to reopen tomorrow.”

The municipality said the AS Chetty building would be reopened after the tracing process and disinfecting was completed.

Municipal spokesperson Thobeka Mafumbatha said there was a serious concern that the number of infected people might rise.

“In the AS Chetty building, many people go through to pay their rates and in the Professor Nyembezi building - although it is an administrative department building with a human resource unit and finance - we still have members of the public that go there,” he said.