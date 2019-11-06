File image: IOL

Durban - The Msunduzi Municipality has been ordered by the National Treasury to revise down its budget because it is “unrealistic” and the municipality has over-estimated its collection rate. Councillors convened a special council meeting on Monday for a special budget adjustment. By overestimating their collection, the municipality was at risk of having an unfunded budget or spending money it does not have.

The municipality has a budget of R5.6billion.

“One of the concerns by National Treasury is that we claimed that we had a collection rate of about 85% when in fact we are at around 80% or less,” said ACDP councillor Rienus Niemand. During the discussion, Niemand said, he and other councillors raised water and electricity theft as one of the biggest problems. “When we mentioned this, Mayor Mzi Thebolla actually said he was not aware of any widespread theft of water or electricity. That was shocking to us because there have been numerous reports detailing exactly that. We even took the former mayor and municipal officials to areas where theft was widespread.

“I recently took the city engineer on a tour of the city. We found 20 car washers within two hours that have no legal connection for water or electricity. Some 20000 electricity meters in the city show no reading."