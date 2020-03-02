Msunduzi public transport plan canned

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - The Msunduzi Municipality is hoping to raise its own funds to resuscitate its integrated public transport system after the National Treasury announced that it had terminated its funding of the ambitious project. The announcement was made by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni during his Budget speech last week. Media reports estimated that about R500million had already been spent on the widening of roads in preparation for the project. It was not immediately clear how much was still required to complete the project. The Treasury’s decision has sparked outrage in business and community organisations.

Msunduzi mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla said the announcement was disappointing, adding that it dealt a blow to the municipality’s plans to improve public transport and attract investment.

“We will lobby councillors to see if we cannot raise the money to continue with part of the project.

“It will be a tall order considering the financial state of the municipality and the general state of the economy,” said Thebolla.

He said work on the project would stop at the current site near the train station on Moses Mabhida Road, where the engineers were still widening the road.

He said the announcement did not come as shock, as they had received a letter from the Department of Transport last year, warning them about the dangers of failing to meet deadlines. They were also asked to provide a detailed action plan to rectify the situation.

“There were delays, some not of the municipality’s doing. We lost two years of that project because of tenders being disputed in court.

“In some cases, we found that the delays were beyond human control, for instance the weather.

“When we met the department, we gave them our turnaround plan but it was clear the decision had been made,” he said.

Thebolla said the turnaround plan was in place should funding from national government become available again.

“We must state, however, that the news was still a bitter pill to swallow,” he said.

Minnesh Parmanand, of the Msunduzi Ratepayers’ Association, described the news as “saddening”.

“You can’t start a project and leave it incomplete. The traffic in that area is already terrible, it’s going to be worse.”

The Pietermaritzburg and Midlands Chamber of Commerce said the decision was disappointing.

“Pietermaritzburg shouldn’t look like it currently does. We are the capital city of this province. The urban decay is disheartening and it’s unappealing to investors.

“The (project) offered a real opportunity to modernise and smarten up our city, which has now been lost. It would also have facilitated the ease of movement of people in and around our city, opening up opportunities for many,” said chamber chief executive Melanie Veness.

She said there were persistent rumours of corruption, and the project had been plagued by delays.

Veness said the people who were elected to serve the interests of the Pietermaritzburg residents should account for this failure.

Msunduzi DA caucus leader Sibongiseni Majola said they were angered and outraged by the announcement, as Pietermaritzburg needed improved public transport.

“We cannot accept that our city, its growth and development, its economic potential and job creation, can be decimated by the ANC government in the name of continuing to bail out a failing airline,” he said.

The Mercury