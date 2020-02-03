Msunduzi residents choked by toxic fumes and smoke









Durban - Residents who live near the Msunduzi landfill site said they were frustrated with the municipality’s broken promises, as the latest fire at the dump continued to burn through the weekend. Billowing clouds of smoke from the fire have left residents suffering respiratory issues and headaches. Some said their pets had also been affected. The fire was reported on Friday. The New England Road dump site has been the epicentre of a number of environmentally-harmful fires in the past six months, forcing the Department of Economic Development, Trade and Environmental Affairs to hand down a hefty fine to the municipality last year. Department MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube said at that time that there were a number of non-compliance issues and the municipality was warned on numerous occasions, forcing the department to impose the fine. On Sunday, Dube-Ncube said she had requested that an urgent report be provided to her by the municipality.

A resident in the area, Wesley Greene, criticised the Msunduzi Municipality.

“We were made promises last year that the vagrants would be kicked out and the place would be tidy.

“I think that lasted about two weeks and then it was back to square one. The shacks are still there on the landfill site, and again the place is on fire,” he said.

Greene said residents had complained of severe headaches, breathing issues and a horrible stench in the air.

“Every time there is a fire, the schools in the area have to close, there is thick fog and business is affected. We petitioned for the dump to be closed or moved, but nothing came of it.”

Waste campaign manager for GroundWork Musa Chamane said the latest fire, “like those previously”, was a result of the council’s failure to operate the landfill site in a legal, safe manner.

He said with no chance of heavy rain this week, the fire could take up to a week to be completely extinguished.

“This is very unfortunate for those living and schooling in the area.

“The toxic smoke can cause breathing difficulties, especially for those with asthma and tuberculosis, the elderly and children.”

Spokesperson for the municipality Thobeka Mafumbatha said firefighters were working hard to control the fire and apologised to residents for the inconvenience. Mafumbatha said there were 55 firefighters on the landfill site from Msunduzi, eThekwini and uMgungundlovu municipalities and Working on Fire.

She said 40% of the fire had been doused already. “An area has been identified on site away from the fire where people can dump.”

One of the waste pickers, Isaac Mdoni, who spoke to The Mercury at the site yesterday, said he and other waste pickers’ belongings had been burnt.

Mdoni said that after they collected the plastic, cardboard and metal items, they separated the items into bags and stored them at the landfill.

“The ones that got burnt, I started collecting them a few weeks back and they were ready to be sold. Some of us stay here in Sobantu or in Mandela and we pay a monthly rent of R350 there. To us, this is our job, this is what we do to put food on the table.”

Mdoni said that he has been left without money for rent and food.

When The Mercury arrived on the site yesterday, there was only one fire engine in operation while another was waiting for water tankers to arrive to refill it. The smoke was visible from the N3 towards Pietermaritzburg.

A municipal official, who did not want to be named, said it was taking a long time to put out the fire out because of a lack of resources.

“The fire engines from the eThekwini Municipality and uMgungundlovu District Municipality had to be called in to assist because of the lack of resources in Msunduzi. The fire is big and it would have been extinguished already if it was reported earlier. Now the firefighters have to dig through the dump to reach the source of the fire.”

The Mercury