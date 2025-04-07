Msunduzi residents criticise tariff hikes in draft budget as unaffordable, public urged to have their say

Residents and ratepayers have criticised the draft budget tabled by the Msunduzi Municipality as unaffordable. The Msunduzi Association of Residents Ratepayers and Civics (MARRC) described the draft budget, which details the tariffs for the 2025-2026 financial year, as unrealistic. Last week, the Msunduzi council approved the draft Integrated Development Plan (IDP) and the proposed R9.5 billion budget.

The budget is now out for public comment. The councillors in the city said the increases are only projected figures until the final approval of the budget in May. They said the proposed tariff increases will be: - 2% increase for property rates

- Between 7% and 15% for electricity, water, refuse collection and sanitation. Anthony Waldhausen, of MARRC, said, “MARRC opposes the draft 2025-2026 budget as the draft tariff increases are unaffordable and unrealistic. We submitted our objections to the rates and tariff increases and urged the municipality to collect revenue equitably, focusing on collecting revenue from 70% of those who can pay but are not paying for municipal services.

“Residents in the Msunduzi Municipality are suffering financially, and we have poor service delivery and high corruption. We support the issues raised during the march on April 4,” he added. Rienus Niemand, the ACDP councillor in the municipality, expressed opposition to the proposed tariffs and confirmed that they will vote against it. “The continued above-inflation increases year after year have seriously impacted affordability for the paying ratepayers. The total disregard by the minority governing party for the plight of the people who pay their salaries is disgusting to say the least.

“Service delivery is non-existent. The lack of implementation of the credit control policy has led to the spiralling increase in the theft of water and electricity, which must now be subsidised by the paying public. This is sheer maladministration, dereliction of duty, fraud, and corruption.” DA caucus leader Ross Strachan said that the budget is merely a copy-and-paste document, devoid of any real solutions to address the capital city’s financial woes. “It is also clear that the ANC has no interest or political will in improving the situation, as it continues to miss opportunities to leverage public-private partnerships to drive growth and development,” Strachan said.

“It is time for change in Msunduzi. The residents deserve better. The time has come to take a stand against ANC mismanagement and demand a better future for our city.” Msunduzi Mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla emphasised the importance of aligning municipal priorities with national and provincial frameworks, saying, “At the local government level, water infrastructure remains a key focus, as the municipality must be able to provide such essential services to the people. "Additionally, we must be an accountable local government that prioritises initiatives that enable the economy to create jobs.”