Thursday, April 20, 2023

Msunduzi residents urged to pay attention to new municipal billing dates, municipality to issue bills twice a month

Msunduzi Municipality said the new billing system will help improve the accuracy of bills. File Picture: Karen Sandison African News Agency (ANA).

Published 59m ago

Durban – The Msunduzi Municipality said that the multiple billing date system which started on March 31 aims to improve the accuracy of customer bills and ensure that customer queries are timeously attended to.

The municipality said that there will be two billing cycles in a month, some of the residential customers will be billed on the 15th of every month and the remaining customers including business and government will be billed on the last day of the month.

“This process will allow some of the residential customers to receive their bills on 15th of the month and pay their accounts on or before the 15th of the following month without being disconnected. The municipality will maintain the 30 days payment period as per the credit control policy.”

The municipality added that it will also enable the pensioners to pay their account after receiving their monthly pension without being disconnected.

It said that the new process will ensure that consumers are billed closer to their consumption date.

“The meter reading will commence from 1st to 5th of the month for the customers that will be billed on 15th and the reading for the residential accounts flagged to be billed at month-end will commence from 16th to 20th of the month.”

The municipality said that customers who would like to change their billing cycle from either the 15th or 30th are requested to submit their requests to the municipality on [email protected]

“The municipality will issue a guideline on how to read a statement.”

