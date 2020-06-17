Msunduzi resorts to drastic mechanisms to recover debts

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban -Cash-strapped residents who owe Msunduzi Municipality for rates and services are in for a rough ride as the municipality is implementing drastic measures to force them to settle their outstanding bills. The municipality, which has been criticised for failing to get residents to pay for services, has amended part of its credit policy to force ratepayers to settle their debt over a shorter period. Under the new policy, those owing have to pay 50% of the debt upfront and the rest over a three-month period. This is a clear departure from the current arrangement that allows ratepayers to pay 10% upfront and the rest in instalments over 12 months. DA councillor Rooksana Ahmed said she had to deal with many irate ratepayers, who feared that their services were on the verge of being cut. “I told those who have fallen behind on their payments to go and make payment arrangements. They came back to tell me the municipality was demanding they pay 50% upfront and that they settle the balance within three months.

“The municipality is also implementing a credit policy and would be proceeding with disconnections in the coming weeks.”

ACDP councillor Rienus Niemand said: “This announcement is a policy announcement that should have been made by council, but it seems that the officials have taken a unilateral decision. The people that are being targeted normally pay and they have just fallen on hard times.

“It is unfair that these people are being targeted and yet there are more than 20000 people that are stealing electricity.”

Municipal manager Madoda Khathide said municipal officials were the first to be ordered to settle their accounts under the new structure and ratepayers were next, after this was approved by council.

“This policy change will be sent to council this June. It cannot be that a person pays according to their affordability - they could be paying R100 for many years whereas the council has to pay Eskom immediately.”

The Mercury