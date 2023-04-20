Msunduzi says security contract termination is ‘no big deal’

Durban - Msunduzi Municipality city manager Lulamile Mapholoba has assured the public that the termination of the four security contracts does not pose any danger to the city’s infrastructure, City officials or political principals. The municipality said the contracts were terminated after the auditor-

general (AG) spotted irregularities in their awarding, including the fact that the service providers had been unable to provide annual financial statements for three successive years. The municipality relies on private security to look after some of its important assets including water supply plants and electricity sub-stations.

Concerns have been raised that the termination of the contracts could leave municipal facilities vulnerable to vandalism. According to the city manager, the termination of the contracts illustrates the intent to do away with unfair practices, and ensure that decisions taken on the use of public funds are above board. “We have a panel of eight service providers on security. So when the four contracts were terminated, it did not amount to any disaster.

“Our sites, buildings, officials and political figures that need security are being provided with that,” Mapholoba said. While he could not give the exact figures for any of the security contracts, he pointed out that it had been part of the R34 million irregular expenditure flagged by the AG’s office. The city manager maintained that everything was under control and any threat at municipal properties would be properly handled.

“There is no reason to panic because we have everything under control,” Mapholoba said. According to him, the problems arising from the security contracts illustrated the need for the municipality to develop internal capacity. Msunduzi mayor Mzi Thebolla said while they did not involve themselves in administrative matters, they welcomed any moves to deal with wrongdoing.

“We support the move to do away with the use of consultants, especially in security because it is one of the items that carries heavy costs to the municipality,” he said. Thebolla, who is also the ANC Moses Mabhida region chairperson, said the move also underlined the ruling party’s commitment to good and clean governance. DA councillor Bongumusa Nhlabathi said the party would be writing to the municipal manager asking for further information regarding the cancellation of the contracts.