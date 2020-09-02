Msunduzi sitting with millions of rands of unclaimed ratepayers’ deposits

Durban - MILLIONS of rands in unclaimed deposits by ratepayers is sitting in the coffers of the Msunduzi Municipality, the council recently revealed. The municipality said it had a total of 12604 inactive accounts with credit balances that were older than three years, amounting to R31394800.84. It said an account became inactive when a property was sold and the seller terminated the services in their name. Once the account was terminated, a consumer could apply for a refund of the credit balance. All reasonable steps must be taken by the municipality to enable the consumer to make the refund application.

It said the issue of long outstanding credit balances had been raised in the 2017/2018 and 2018/2019 financial year-end audits.

ACDP councillor Rienus Niemand said the money should be returned to the depositors.

“The efforts of the administration to trace and repay the rightful owners has been wholly inadequate. It is well known that the municipality is extremely lax in refunding deposits, as required by law, within the specified time.

“Consumers trying to get their deposits back eventually give up in sheer frustration of being ignored and, due to many of them having left town, it becomes a costly exercise to remotely recover their money,” he said.

“We demand that the administration firstly prove that they have made every effort to repay these deposits in time, as required by law, and, secondly, that ­professional help be obtained to trace the rightful owners of the deposits,” he said.

DA councillor Sibongiseni Majola said it was essential that the municipality take the necessary steps to refund ratepayers.

“But this also speaks to the communication challenge between the municipality and its customers. There should be a clear understanding of the process. They should be told that they can claim these monies back,” he said.

Msunduzi Municipality chief financial officer Nelly Ngcobo said the money had been sitting on their books for the past three years and could affect the findings by the office of the auditor-general.

She said the municipality would be putting out adverts to notify the public about the refunds, and those who were owed would be able to claim it back.

The municipality’s finances came under scrutiny last week, after a report before exco said it expected revenue to be severely constrained due to the economic impact of the lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19.

