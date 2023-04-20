Msunduzi Speaker Eunice Majola in municipal flat rent row

Durban - Msunduzi Municipality Speaker Eunice Majola has found herself at the centre of controversy after it emerged that she is a tenant at one of the municipality’s rental units. The revelation has prompted calls for an investigation by DA councillor Ross Strachan into the affair.

Msunduzi city manager Lulamile Mapholoba has called for cool heads as the investigation gets under way, cautioning against any statements that may confuse the public. In a statement issued on Wednesday, the city manager confirmed that Majola had applied for a rental house and had done so within the parameters of the policy, and was allocated a house to rent. “The Speaker is paying monthly rent, including water and electricity, and she is up to date with her required payments; before the lease was concluded, a legal opinion was sought from the legal division of the municipality,” said the city manager.

He added that they had become aware of the statement issued by the DA suggesting irregularity in the lease to the Speaker by the municipality. “The legal advice indicated that there was no problem in the Speaker renting a municipal house as long as she complies with the agreement signed. Councillor Strachan requested an investigation into the matter and that request was granted,” the city manager continued. He appealed for patience as the internal audit proceeded with the investigations, whose findings would be presented to council.